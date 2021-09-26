PHL reports additional 20,755 COVID cases but with higher recoveries at 24,391

ICU utilization rate still at high-risk in NCR and nationwide

(Eagle News) – The Philippines had an additional 20,755 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday, Sept. 26, with recorded recoveries even higher at 24,391 as more laboratories reported their data to the Department of Health.

The new active cases brought the total to 161,447 or just 6.5 percent of total confirmed COVID cases which already hit 2,490,858.

Total recoveries were 2,292,006 or 92 percent of total cases.

However, the DOH still reported no deaths for the third straight day due to technical issues. Because of this, the total COVID deaths as of Sunday still stood at 37,405 or just 1.5 percent of total cases.

-Positivity rate down to 21.9 percent, but ICU bed utlilization still at high-risk-

The positivity rate went down to 21.9 percent out of those who took a total of 74,450 RT-PCR tests.

But the DOH is still reported a high percentage of ICU bed utilization at 76 percent for Metro Manila, and 75 percent for the whole country. This is considered a high-risk capacity.

The majority of active cases are still considered either mild or asymptomatic at 94.5 percent. The critical cases are 0.7 percent of total active cases. Severe COVID cases are at 1.6 percent, while the moderate cases are higher at 3.18 percent.

The DOH said it is exercising care in the interpretation of current COVID data as they are still assessing whether all data from the laboratory have come in.

As of Friday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they have yet to include data from rapid antigen tests in the department’s assessment of COVID-19 cases.

(Eagle News Service)