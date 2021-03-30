PHL reports 9,296 additional COVID-19 cases; total now at 741,181

(Eagle News) — Philippine COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 741,181 after the Department of Health reported 9,296 additional cases.

According to DOH data, of the total cases, 124680 were active.

Of these, 96 percent were mild, 2.3 percent asymptomatic, 0.6 percent were critical, 0.7 percent were severe, and 0.39 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 603310, including the 103 additional ones.

Five additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 13191.

The Greater Manila Area is on its second day since the enhanced community quarantine was imposed in the area amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The ECQ is expected to end on April 4, but the DOH has recommended an extension of another week to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Palace has said it would study the possibility of another extension.