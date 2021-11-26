PHL reports 863 new COVID cases, 2nd lowest number of single-day new cases this month

Total active cases at 17,853 or 0.6 percent of total COVID cases

(Eagle News) – The Philippines reported 863 new COVID-19 cases, the second lowest number of new cases in a day for this month. The single-day lowest number of new cases was 849 recorded last Nov. 16.

Total active cases reached 17,853 as of Friday, November 26, or just 0.6 percent of total COVID cases for the third straight day.

This is so far the lowest percentage of active virus cases since the pandemic began.

New recoveries reached 791, while new virus deaths on Friday hit 142.

The total recoveries reached 2,764,517 or 97.7 percent of total virus cases that now reached 2,830,387.

Total virus deaths reached 48,017 or 1.70 percent of total COVID cases.

-Increasing percentage of moderate, severe and critical cases-

The percentage of mild and asymptomatic cases, however, further decreased and stood at 58.1 percent -– the lowest since the pandemic began.

This is because of the continuing increase in moderate, severe and critical cases.

As of Friday, Nov. 26, the percentage of moderate cases rose to 21.57 percent; severe cases rose to 14.2 percent, while critical cases increased to 6.1 percent of total active cases.

The Covid-19 positivity rate was still at a low of 2.5 percent.

(Eagle News Service)