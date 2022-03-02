PHL reiterates position for early and peaceful resolution of Ukraine conflict as it prepares “contingency” plan

Military, police assets stand ready “for any developments”

(Eagle News) – The Philippines reiterated its position that war benefits no one as it hoped for an early and peaceful resolution of the increasing tensions in Ukraine.

Malacanang said President Rodrigo Duterte has also assured Filipinos affected by the conflict that “mitigating measures and contingency plans will be in place as part of the government’s pro-active response to the conflict in Ukraine.”

So far, the Department of Foreign Affairs has already repatriated at least 19 Filipinos from Ukraine, with the arrival yesterday of an additional 13 people.

“The Palace joins the country and the entire world in praying for an early and peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine,” Malacanang said in a statement on Wednesday, March 2.

“We reiterate the position of the Philippines that war benefits no one, and that it exacts a tragic, bloody toll on the lives of innocent men, women, and children in the areas of conflict.”

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Cabinet Secretary Karlo Alexei Nograles said the Philippines is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine as it has “economic, trade and human resource implications for our country and our people.”

-Palace meeting on possible scenarios in case Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates-

“For this reason, the President convened yesterday, March 1, 2022, several members of his Cabinet, along with top officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), and other high-ranking officials, to discuss possible scenarios should the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict continue and escalate,” he said.

Nograles said President Duterte has approved “recommendations of his Economic Team to strengthen our domestic economy, stabilize food prices, provide social protection, and explore diplomatic channels to help resolve the conflict.”

He said that the AFP and the PNP assured that “military and police assets stand ready, and that they have respective contingencies prepared for any developments.”

“In conclusion, we appeal for an immediate end to the unnecessary loss of life, and call on the states involved to forge an accord that can help prevent a conflagration that could engulf a world still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Palace spokesperson said.

There are a total of 181 Filipinos in Ukraine. Repatriation efforts are ongoing amid the increasing Russia-Ukraine conflict that had displaced about a million people in Ukraine.

(Eagle News Service)