PHL registers 32 new Omicron BA.5 subvariant cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 32 more cases of the transmissible Omicron BA.5 subvariant, the Department of Health said on Wednesday, June 22.

According to the DOH, Heath Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire, with the additional cases, the total BA.5 Omicron subvariant cases in the country was now at 43.

The DOH said of the new Omicron Ba.5 subvariant cases, 21 came from Western Visayas, four from Calabarzon, four from Metro Manila, and three from Central Luzon.

Vergeire said of the cases reported from Western Visayas, in particular, nine came from a workplace cluster while three came from a household cluster.

The Health official said health authorities are so far looking into each individual’s travel history to determine the magnitude of exposure, if any.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 1 until June 30.