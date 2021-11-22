PHL records only 984 new COVID cases as total active cases drop to below 20k

Total active cases only 0.7 percent of total COVID-19 cases reported since the pandemic began

(Eagle News) — The Philippines posted only 984 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, Nov. 22, as the country continued to show gains in its fight against the virus pandemic.

The COVID-19 positivity rate is at 2.8 percent for the second straight day, the lowest so far since the pandemic began March last year.

The country’s aggressive vaccination rollout and the management of the COVID-19 crisis gained ground as the Philippines was reported as the country in Asia with the most significant drop in cases, according to a tally by Agence France Presse.

So far, total active cases reached only 19,798, or just 0.7 percent of total COVID-19 cases in the country, most of which are recoveries. This is a far cry from the situation just two months ago, in September, when the country was registering more than 20,000 cases per day, mostly in the first half of that month.

The percentage of total active cases has been less 1 percent since Nov. 16, 2021.

New recoveries continued to increase, with 2,229 reported on Monday. Total recoveries reached 2,759,767 or 97.6 percent of total COVID-19 cases (2,826,853 cases).

-Over a hundred COVID deaths posted daily-

New Covid deaths continue to be over 100 daily. On Monday, 218 new Covid fatalities were reported bringing the total virus deaths at 47,288 or 1.67 percent of total virus cases.

Significant too is the continuing increase in the percentage of moderate, severe and critical cases. This lowered the percentage of mild and asymptomatic cases to just 61.1 percent of total active cases. It provides a picture of the nature of active COVID-19 cases in the country, which — while fewer in number compared to previous months or weeks — showed that there were more cases turning out to be moderate, severe and critical compared to the previous months.

The DOH continues to remind the public not to be complacent and continue to observe minimum public health standards of wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, and frequent handwashing. The department also encouraged those who have not yet been vaccinated to get their Covid shots.

-Population protection by year-end-

The Philippines has set three days of national vaccination campagin, starting Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, as it targets to achieve population protection by year-end.

At least 15 million more Filipinos are targeted to be vaccinated within those three days of Bayanihan Bakunahan campaign.

The country has also started giving COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to health frontliners, senior citizens and those with comorbidities.

Before this, it started an aggressive vaccination campaign that covered children aged 12 to 17 years old.

The Philippines hopes to fully vaccinate 54 percent of the target population by the end of the year.

(Eagle News Service)