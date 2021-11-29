PHL records only 665 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since July 2020; total active cases down to 16k

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health reported only 665 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, November 29, the lowest single-day record of new virus cases since July 2020.

Total active cases went down to just 16,289 or 0.6 percent of total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March last year.

The COVID-19 positivity rate is also down to the country’s lowest at 2.1 percent.

Most of the 2,832,375 total COVID-19 cases are recoveries at 97.7 percent,. This translates to 2,767,585 total recoveries.

New recoveries reported on Monday, November 29, were 993.

New deaths were 141, raising total COVID deaths to 48,501 or 1.71 percent of total COVID-19 cases.

-Increasing number of moderate and severe cases-

Even with the decreasing number of new COVID-19 cases, notable is the increase in moderate, severe and critical cases among the total active cases.

The percentage of moderate cases have increased to 22.82 percent, while severe cases have risen to 15.6 percent. Critical cases have reached 6.6 percent of total active cases.

Because of this, the percentage of mild and asymptomatic cases have gone down to 54 percent, the lowest since the pandemic began.

The Philippines has reimposed restrictions on the entry of fully vaccinated travelers amid the detection and rise of Omicron COVID-19 variant, said to have up to 50 mutations, and more infectious than the Delta variant. At least 14 countries from Africa and Europe have been placed under the country’s “red list.”

