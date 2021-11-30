PHL records only 425 new COVID cases, lowest single-day record this year; total active cases down to 15,800

(Eagle News) – The Philippines recorded on Tuesday, Nov. 30, only 425 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day record for this year, as total active cases dipped further to 15,800.

The percentage of active cases at 0.6 percent compared to the total COVID-19 cases recorded since the pandemic began last year, was still the lowest so far.

This is the seventh straight day that total active cases was at 0.6 percent.

The last time that new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day were lower than this was last July 2020. Only 342 COVID cases were reported on July 22 last year.

The COVID-19 positivity rate on Tuesday, Nov. 30, however was at 2.1 percent for the second straight day, and the lowest since the pandemic began.

Total recoveries, on the other hand, reached 2,768,389 or 97.7 percent of total cases. New recoveries recorded on Tuesday were 909.

New deaths recorded were only 44 on Tuesday, the lowest so far this month. Before this, COVID deaths recorded in a single day for this month were mostly over a hundred, the highest at 309 deaths reported on Nov. 14.

However, the percentage of COVID cases either mild or asymptomatic have gone down to just 52.7 percent as more active cases are reported as moderate (24.42 percent), severe (16 percent) and critical (6.8 percent).

(Eagle News Service)