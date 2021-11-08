PHL records highest number of “weekend” COVID-19 jabs

Weekend COVID jabs reached 462,160 on Sunday, Nov. 7, three days after PHL surpassed 1M vaccination target on Nov. 4

(Eagle News) — The Philippines recorded the highest number of vaccination against COVID-19 done on a weekend last Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 462,160, according to Malacanang.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Monday, Nov. 8, thanked Filipinos who decided to get vaccinated even on a weekend.

“Alam naman natin na araw ng pahinga kasama ang pamilya ang weekend. Pero marami pa rin po ang pumunta sa vaccination sites at nagpabakuna. Maraming salamat po sa ating mga kababayan at sa ating mga dedicated na vaccinators,” Roque said during his press briefing on November 8, 2021.

More than 64.1 million total vaccine doses have been administered nationwide, according to data from the National COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard as of Nov. 7. Of this number, 38.21 percent or 29,477,961 individuals are already fully vaccinated.

In Metro Manila or the National Capital Region (NCR), 98.94 percent or more than 9 million individuals have received a first dose, while 89.85 percent or more than 8.7 million are fully vaccinated.

It was last Thursday, Nov. 4, that the Philippines breached its target of having 1 million individuals vaccinated in a day. This was when the country vaccinated a total of 1,119,389 individuals after the official start of COVID jabs for kids aged 12 years and older last week.

The Philippine government aims to fully vaccinate at least 50 percent of the target population to achieve population protection against COVID-19 by the end of the year.

-National vaccination day-

Malacanang said that “with the increasing number of people who are getting vaccinated and are willing to get jabbed with a COVID-19 vaccine, the national government is targeting to launch a ‘National Vaccination Day’ event this November.”

“It will be a three-day event that is part of the government’s aggressive efforts to reach population protection,” the Palace added.

-More Filipinos willing to get vaccinated, says SWS-

Roque said he is confident that the population protection target can be attained given the increasing willingness of Filipinos to get vaccinated, citing a recent Social Weather Stations survey.

“Tumataas na po ang vaccine willingness ng ating mga kababayan sa bakuna. Ayon sa pinakahuling survey ng Social Weather Stations na isinagawa nitong Setyembre, mahigit anim sa sampung Pilipino or 64 percent ang willing na magpabakuna,” he said.

This represented an increase of nine points from 55 percent in June, and double from 32 percent in May this year, according to the spokesperson.

(Eagle News Service)