PHL records highest-ever single day tally of new COVID cases at 17,231; total COVID cases breach 1.8 million

New COVID deaths recorded for the day jump to 317

(Eagle News) – The Philippines recorded its highest ever single-day record of new COVID-19 cases at 17,231 on Friday, Aug. 20, the last day of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) for the country’s capital region, Metro Manila.

Because of this, the total confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 1,807,800, with active cases at 123,251.

The Department of Health also recorded the third highest number of COVID-19 fatalities in a day at 317. This brings to 31,198 the total number of virus deaths in the country. The highest number of COVID deaths in a single day was recorded on April 9 at 401 fatalities. The next highest was at 382 reported on April 6.

The percentage of active COVID-19 cases on Friday rose to 6.8 from Thursday’s 6.2 percent. Most of the active cases, 97.3 percent however, are mild and asymptomatic.

The percentage of those turning out positive in the COVID-19 tests also increased to 26.1 percent from Thursday’s 23.8 percent.

Utilization of ICU beds also rose both for the whole country at 73 percent, and for the National Capital Region at 74 percent as more serious cases are being treated in various hospitals.

The percentage of recoveries continued to decline since the COVID-19 Delta variant entered the country. On Friday, Aug. 20, it stood at 91.5 percent, after only 5,595 recoveries were reported. Total COVID recoveries hit 1,653,35 so far.

Tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 21, Metro Manila and Laguna will be under Moderate Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ). This will be in effect until Aug. 31.

(Eagle News Service)