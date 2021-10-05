PHL records decreasing new COVID cases, deaths: 10,748 virus cases, 61 deaths

Active COVID cases down to 106,160 out of total COVID cases of 2.6 million

(Eagle News)— The Department of Health (DOH) only reported 10,748 new COVID-19 cases and 61 new deaths on Monday, Oct. 4.

The DOH also reported more recoveries at 16,523.

Because of this, the total active cases are now down to 106,160 or 4.1 percent of total COVID cases. But recoveries increased its percentage to 94.4 percent as the total recoveries rose to 2,459,052.

Meanwhile, the percentage of COVID-19 death went down to 1.49 percent, with decreasing number of fatalities reported in the past few days. Total COVID deaths reached 38,828.

The country’s total COVID-19 cases, so far, including recoveries hit 2,604,040.

Of the 106,160 active cases, 91 percent are considered either mild or asymptomatic.

The COVID-19 positivity rate based on reports as of Oct. 2 is 20.2 percent.

The ICU bed utilization rate remained at high-risk: 73 percent for Metro Manila, and 72 percent nationwide.

Globally, the weekly number of coronavirus deaths worldwide has fallen to levels unseen for almost a year as of Monday, Oct. 4, based on official national figures.

According to an Agence France Presse monitoring, the 53,245 deaths recorded worldwide between September 27 and October 3, an average of 7,606 each day, showed that the global pandemic continues the downward trend that began at the end of August, after a peak of around 10,000 deaths per day.

The new weekly death toll figure is the lowest recorded since Oct 31-November 6, 2020, it added.

(with a report from Agence France Presse)