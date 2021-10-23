PHL records 5,807 new cases; total active cases down to 2.3 percent

(Eagle News) — The Philippines recorded 5,807 new COVID-19 cases and 9,578 new recoveries on Saturday, Oct. 23.

This brought the number of active cases down to 63,501, much lower than Friday’s 66,838. Because of this, the percentage of active cases has gone down to just 2.3 percent while total recoveries increased to 2,647,031 or 96.2 percent of the total Covid cases.

Total Covid infections reported since the pandemic reached 2,751,667.

New deaths reported on Saturday, Oct. 23, were only 65.

The percentage of mild and asymptomatic cases has also gone down to 84.2 percent, 1 percentage point lower than Friday’s 85.2 percent. This was because of a slight increase in critical, severe and moderate cases on Saturday.

-COVID positivity rate, health care utilization rate going down-

The COVID-19 positivity rate, meanwhile has gone down to 10.3 percent compared to the previous day’s 11.6 percent.

Nationwide, the rates for ICU bed utilization and isolation beds each decreased by 1 percent, or from 56 percent and 43 percent respectively, to just 55 percent and 42 percent.

In Metro Manila, both the ICU bed utilization rate and isolation bed utilization stayed at 49 percent, while the utilization rate for ward beds and ventilators have both gone down to just 36 percent from the previous 39 percent and 37 percent respectively.

