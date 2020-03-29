PHL records 343 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 1418

(Eagle News)–The Philippines has confirmed 343 new coronavirus disease 2019 cases, bringing the total to 1418.

The Department of Health said it has also recorded seven new recoveries, for a total of 42.

Three additional deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 71.

The new deaths were 70 to 78 years old.

All of them had no travel history.

Two of them were confirmed to have the disease after they died.

All new fatalities had other health complications such as hypertension, asthma, kidney disease and dengue.