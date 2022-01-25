PHL records 17,677 new Covid cases, 37.2 percent positivity rate, the lowest since Jan. 6

New recoveries at 33,144 bringing down total active cases to 247,451

(Eagle News) – The number of new Covid-19 cases continued to drop as the Department of Health posted 17,677 new cases on Tuesday, January 25.

This is the fourth straight day that new virus cases are on the down trend, and the lowest single-day report of new virus cases in 19 days. The last time that the number was lower than this was on January 6 when the Department of Health recorded 17,220 new cases.

New Covid recoveries were also higher, at 33,144 on Tuesday, Jan. 25, the fourth straight day that new recoveries exceeded new Covid cases.

Significantly, the Covid-19 positivity rate of 37.2 percent on Tuesday is also the lowest in 19 days or since Jan. 6, when the positivity rate was 36.9 percent.

Total active cases have also gone down to 247,451. This is the lowest total number of active cases in 12 days, or since Jan. 13, when total active cases stood at 237,387.

Most of the active cases (98.1 percent) are still either mild of asymptomatic.

New Covid deaths were 79. This is higher than the previous day’s (Jan. 24) 47 new virus fatalities, and the 67 fatalities recorded on Sunday, Jan. 23.

