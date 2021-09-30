PHL receives 1.23 million Moderna doses, nearly 400k Pfizer doses as gov’t prepares to vaccinate adolescents

Total COVID vaccine doses delivered to the country as of Sept. 30 at over 71 million

(Eagle News) – The country received more vaccines against COVID-19 with the delivery of over 1.23 million Moderna doses on Thursday, Sept. 30, and nearly 400,000 Pfizer doses on Wednesday night, Sept. 29.

This brings to over 71.3 million doses the total number of COVID-19 vaccine supplies so far delivered to the country as the government prepares to vaccinate adolescents aged 12 to 17, and the general population by October.

The 1,233,300 doses of Moderna arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 Thursday morning, Sept. 30. Some 863,800 doses of this latest delivery would go to the government, while 369,500 doses would go to the private sector.

On Wednesday night, Sept. 29, the country also received 391,950 Pfizer doses that were procured by the government.

National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19 chief, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., who witnessed the arrival of vaccines, thanked the Department of Finance procurement team for reaching another milestone in the country’s vaccination program.

The NTF said that the total vaccines delivered to the country after the arrival Wednesday night of the Pfizer doses reached 70,091,290. If the additional Moderna doses would be added, the total vaccine supplies would reach 71,324,590 doses.

“I would like to congratulate everybody, particularly the procurement team under Department of Finance Usec. Mark Joven and also our Secretary of Finance Carlos [Dominguez]. We are very thankful to report that we are now breaching 70 million [vaccine doses],” Galvez said.

This latest batch of government-procured Pfizer doses will be deployed to Regions 3 and 4, he said.

According to the vaccine czar, the government is eyeing to start vaccinating the general population including adolescents by October.

-Some 29 million vaccine doses already reserved for adolescents-

He said that at least 29 million vaccine doses have already been allotted for the vaccination of adolescents, or those aged 12 to 17 years old.

A total of 6,085,170 doses out of the 40 million doses of Pfizer vaccine purchased by the government from the US-based pharmaceutical firm have been delivered to the country.

(Eagle News Service)