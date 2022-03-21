PHL reaches 1.8 million target in extended national vaccination drive

(Eagle News) — Around 1.8 million people were vaccinated during Part 4 of the country’s last national vaccination campaign, Bayanihan, Bakunahan” that ended on March 18.

The phase 4 of the nationwide vaccination campaign became a one-week event with the extension of the “Bayanihan, Bakunanahan.” The event which started on March 10 was supposed to end on March 12, but was extended until Friday, March 18.

Dr. Kezia Rosario, co-lead ng National Vaccination Operations Center, said that with the extension more senior citizens and those from the pediatric age group were vaccinated.

Hindi naman senior citizens lang iyong binakunahan natin for the last three days but naging priority natin iyong pagbabakuna ng ating mga senior citizens,” she said

“Sa resulta, around 1.8 million talaga iyong naging results natin and naging masaya kami kasi somehow nagiging mas mataas din siya na outcome rather than—compared doon sa mga regular vaccination output natin,” Dr. Rosario said.

The vaccine operations official said that they are still encouraging more of the senior citizens to get vaccinated.

The Department of Health is hoping to convince the remaining unvaccinated senior citizens, especially those with comorbidities, to get their primary vaccine doses as well as the booster shots.

Over 90,000 senior citizens were vaccinated last week, while around 255,000 minors aged 12 to 17 also turned out for their shots.

Dr. Rosario said they would try to convince the remaining unvaccinated members of the population to get their anti-Covid-19 jabs through house-to-house campaigns and vaccinations, “more conversations and social preparations” for those who remain unconvinced about the benefits of vaccination.

“At tinitingnan namin ngayon ‘no, nakita natin na talagang ang kailangang gawin sa ating mga senior citizens ay pupuntahan sila and more conversations and social preparations para sa kanila. Nakita din namin while pumupunta kami sa mga bahay-bahay at saka sa mga households nila, na kapag binibigyan ng time ‘no to understand really iyong hesitation, iyong nagiging fears nila, ang sinasabi nila some talaga ‘no ay natatakot sa side effect at saka natatakot sa karayom,” she said.

-Next focus on provinces, regions with low vaccination rates-

The National Vaccination Operations Center will also prioritize the provinces and regions with high percentage of the population who are still unvaccinated.

She said Cebu province, for example, is the province with the highest percentage of unvaccinated population.

“Ang pinagpaplanuhan ng team namin with Undersecretary Myrna (Cabotaje) is most likely ‘no before the end of the month may special vaccination days gagawin sa Cebu Province kasi ang Cebu Province iyong pinakamataas na with unvaccinated na province,” Dr. Rosario said.

The DOH is also looking at areas in Mindanao with low rates of vaccination, including the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“We are also looking at the areas in Mindanao ‘no specifically Lanao del Sur, the BARMM areas ‘no – lahat ng probinsiya ng BARMM – and also certain provinces in Region XII. So ito iyong tutukan natin kasi most like dito pa iyong mga large populations na hindi pa nababakunahan,” she said.

Aside from BARMM and Region 12, the DOH will also push vaccination in MIMAROPA, Bicol region, and Central Visayas.

