PHL ranks 3rd in ASEAN, 11th in Asia for having the most vaccine doses administered — Palace

Almost 120 million doses already administered nationwide; 56.4 million already fully vaccinated.

(Eagle News) – The Philippines ranked third among ASEAN countries and 11th in Asia for having the most COVID-19 vaccines administered, according to Malacanang.

In the ASEAN region as of January 17, 2022, Indonesia topped countries for having the most vaccine doses administered with 296,140,303 total administered doses and almost 1.3 billion doses daily rate of doses administered (7-day average), followed by Vietnam with 166,942,275 and 987,013 doses daily doses on a seven-day average. The Philippines was third with almost 120 million vaccine doses administered and a seven-day average of 797,265 as of Jan. 17, 2022 data.

The country also ranked 18 among 205 countries based on total vaccine doses administered.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said that a total of 118,944,889 vaccine doses have already been administered in the country as of January 16, 2022.

The Philippines has a seven-day average vaccination rate at 797,265 doses. At least 5,580,858 doses have also been administered last week, or from January 10 to January 16, 2022.

-56.4 millon already fully vaccinated-

On Thursday, January 20, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said that 56.4 million had already been fully vaccinated. The country has also received a total of 213,682,620 COVID-19 vaccine doses from March 2021 until January 13, 2022.

“Of the said number of doses received, more than 114 million were purchased by the national government, while more than 76.8 million doses were donated, and more than 22.5 million were bought by local government units and the private sector,” a Palace release said.

“With the current phase of our vaccination, we estimate that the Philippines will be able to fully vaccinate 70% of its whole population in 53 days,” Nograles said on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

In the ASEAN region, the Philippines ranked third not only in terms of total doses administered (based on Jan. 17, 2022 record) but also based on a daily rate of doses administered on a seven-day average, and the average daily rate since the start of vaccination.

In Asia, the Philippines ranked no. 11 out of 47 countries, based on total vaccine doses administered.

The top 10 are the following (based on vaccine doses administered as of Jan. 17, 2022):

1. China with over 2.93 billion doses

2. India with over 1.6 billion doses

3. Indonesia with 296,140,303 doses

4. Japan with 201,786,647 doses

5. Vietnam with 166,942,276

6. Pakistan with 166,837,089

7. Russia with 150,013,186 doses

8. Turkey with 139,230,188 doses

9. Bangladesh with 141,669,487 doses

10. Iran with 125,560,035 doses

-PHL ranks 18th globally based on total vaccine doses administered-

The Philippines also ranked no. 18 globally out of 205 countries based on total vaccine doses administered as of January 16, 2022, Nograles said.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez said that from January 10 to January 14, the country was able to administer an average of 987,045 doses a day with around 509,000 people added to the list of fully vaccinated individuals daily.

“While these numbers are very encouraging, moving forward, the government plans to concentrate on regions and areas with more unvaccinated people to ensure that a greater proportion of our population in the provinces are protected from COVID,” Nograles said.

“Inuulit po namin na ligtas, epektibo at libre ang mga bakuna. They are now more accessible than ever, with pharmacies now being tapped to provide vaccines to those who need and want them,” he added

(Eagle News Service)