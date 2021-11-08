PHL pushes aggressive vaccination as total COVID vaccines delivered breach 110 million doses

National Vaccination Day to be set this November targeting 5M Filipinos

(Eagle News) – The Philippines has received over 110 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19, pushing vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., to have a more aggressive vaccination rollout.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, an additional 866,970 doses of Pfizer vaccines procured by the government arrived in the country. This brought the total number of COVID-19 vaccines delivered so far to the country at 110,646,500 doses.

“With the latest shipment, the Philippines has received a total of 1,733,940 Pfizer vaccine doses for two consecutive days,” the NTF said in a release.

“The President’s directives are clear — increase LGUs’ capacities, ramp up vaccination, mobilize all government assets, and impose sanctions if necessary,” said National Task Force against COVID 19 Chief Implementer, Secretary Galvez.

“All of these were discussed with local chief executives, together with the support they require from the national government. Bayanihan pa rin ito. Sisiguruhin natin na walang maiiwan at wala tayong iiwanan,” he said.

Galvez met with key officials of the Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, the Department of Interior and Local Government, and provincial and city chief executives on Friday to discuss strategies that need to be implemented to achieve the country’s vaccination coverage target of population protection by year-end.

This means fully vaccinating at least 50 percent of the target population by end of December.

“All resources of the government will be mobilized to achieve our goal and these will be complemented by our private sector partners. Because at the end of the day, we share a common vision, and that is, to protect lives and ensure the sustainable reopening of the Philippine economy,” Galvez said.

He noted that while the focus of the current vaccination rollout will be residents of key cities, provinces, and those areas with a high level of economic activity, the national government will provide support to all regions.

-Three days of aggressive national vaccination-

The Philippine government is set to launch this month a “National Vaccination Day” to inoculate five million Filipinos.

“The three-day event is as part of the national government’s aggressive efforts to achieve population protection by December,” the NTF said.

Those fully vaccinated nationwide have reached 38.21 percent of the target population, according to Malacanang on Monday, Nov. 8.

This translates to 29,477,961 individuals who have already received the full dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who received just the first dose reached 45.01 percent of the target population as of Sunday, Nov. 7. This means 34,717,975 Filipinos have already received the initial vaccine dose against COVID-19.

Malacanang has also announced the holding of the “National Vaccination Day” this month but has yet to announce the date.

(Eagle News Service)