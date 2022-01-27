PHL posts slightly higher new Covid-19 numbers at 18,191, but more recoveries still recorded

Total active Covid-19 cases decrease to 226,521

(Eagle News) – The country posted 18,191 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, January 27, slightly higher than the previous day’s 15,789 new cases.

But even with the slight increase, the total active cases went down to 226,151 from 230,410 recorded the previous day, Wednesday. The total active cases on Thursday is 6.5 percent of the total confirmed Covid-19 cases of 3,493,447 in the country since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There were 22,014 new Covid recoveries on Thursday bringing the total to 3,213,190 or 92 percent of total confirmed virus cases. Since January 22, the country posted more Covid recoveries compared to new cases.

There were also 74 new deaths pushing the total to 53,736, or 1.54 percent of total confirmed Covid cases. The 74 new Covid deaths on Thursday was, however, higher than Wednesday’s 66 deaths.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, most of the total active cases are still either mild or asymptomatic at 97.9 percent.

The Covid-19 positivity rate also went down to 35.2 percent out of 61,013 total tested on Thursday. On Wednesday, it was at 35.8 percent positivity rate out of 48,725 tested.

The utilization of ICU beds and isolation beds in Metro Manila also continued to decrease and stood at 41 percent and 39 percent respectively. On Wednesday, January 26, the ICU bed utilization in Metro Manila was 42 percent, while it was 44 percent for isolation beds.

Nationwide, the ICU utilization rate increased by one (1) percent from Wednesday’s 48 percent to Thursday’s 49 percent, while isolation bed utilization decreased by two percent from Wednesday’s 52 percent to Thursday’s 50 percent.

(Eagle News Service)