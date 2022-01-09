PHL posts record-high 28,707 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,965,447 on Sunday, Jan. 9, after the Department of Health reported a record-high 28707 additional cases.

According to the DOH, all laboratories were operational on Jan. 7 while 14 labs did not submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).

Of the total cases, 128114 were active.

Of these, 4213 were asymptomatic, 119276 were mild, 2851 were moderate, 1465 were severe, and 309 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 2785183 with the addition of 2579 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 52150, with the additional 15 deaths reported.

The DOH has said the Philippines was now at a high risk for COVID-19.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III over the weekend floated the possibility of an alert level 4 imposed on Metro Manila, amid the rising COVID-19 cases.