PHL ports open to ships from China, special administrative regions but disembarkation of vessel crew banned– PPA

(Eagle News) — Philippine ports remain open even to ships coming from China and its Special Administrative Regions so as not to disrupt the international cargo supply chain, the Philippine Ports Authority said on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

In a statement, the PPA said the condition though was the “non-disembarkation of vessel crew” within 14 days after arrival.

No visitors will also be allowed while a vessel is docked in any PPA-controlled port or at anchorage.

“We cannot afford to ban the entry of international ships to our shores in the midst of this (novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease) scare as doing so will surely paralyze our supply chain as most of our imports and exports go to the hub ports located in China and its SARs,” PPA general manager Jay Daniel Santiago said.

According to Santiago, the crew who is sometimes replaced by another group at some point in the voyage “shall undergo strict quarantine period and will only be allowed to go home if cleared by the Department of Health.”

Ships “calling in the Philippines more than 14 days after calling out at a port in China or its SARs” shall also be allowed to dock “without restrictions,” Santiago said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has issued a temporary ban on travelers from China and Hong Kong and Macau, following the Philippines confirmation of its first novel coronavirus case.

Over the weekend, the DOH confirmed a second case who died after contracting the virus.