PHL peso plunges to new record low of P57.43 to a dollar

(Eagle News) – The Philippine peso plunged to a new record low against the US dollar at P57.43 on Friday, September 16.

The previous lowest closing of the peso was recorded on Sept. 8 when the peso went down to P57.18 to a US dollar.

According to data from the Bankers’ Association of the Philippines (BAP), intraday trading saw the peso even going as low as P57.44 against the dollar.

It settled at P57.43 during the closing of the trading day. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the peso closed to P57.16 against the dollar.

(Eagle News Service)