PHL Pediatric Society maintains position: Kids should stay home amid raging virus pandemic

Says regardless of community protocols, children should not be allowed to go out

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Pediatric Society (PPS) reiterated its position and recommendation for children to stay inside their homes, and not go out amid the still raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Maria Carmela Kasala, Philippine Pediatric Society spokesperson, said that their group is maintaining its position that children should still remain indoors to protect them from being infected by the COVID-19 virus, especially as there are also reports that the new variant, B.1.1.7 can infect even children.

Dr. Kasala noted that keeping children indoors is still the best thing to do as there are still a lot of questions unanswered about the new variant which was first detected in the United Kingdom.

“The Philippine Pediatric Society has actually given out a joint statement with the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society of the Philippines maintaining that our recommendation is for the children stay at home guided by their parents and protected from getting infected from COVID-19,” she said.

She also noted that children are still not allowed for face-to-face classes all over the country. Even the public transport sector is not ready to accommodate the youth amid the pandemic.

“Right now, ang pinaka-importanteng isipin ay iyong health crisis,” she said.

Dr. Kasala noted that there should also be a well-studied plan if ever government would decide to allow kids to go to public places amid the pandemic. Everything should be considered, including contingency plans, she said.

“As soon as kaya na nating buksan, bakit hindi? Pero pag nagbukas na tayo sa mga bata para lumabas, kailangan ready na rin tayo sa mga eskwela, ready rin tayo sa public transportation, kasi yung mga 10 to 14, yung iba independent na dyan na sumakay ng sasakyan, o pumunta sa eskwelahan nang mag-isa,” she said.

-Learn the 3Ws, “Apat Dapat” campaign-

For now, she is advising parents to teach young children about the 3 Ws which is to wash hands, wear face masks and face shield, and to watch physical distance.

She also recommended that parents and the youth should always remember the 4 As or the so-called “Apat Dapat” campaign of the Department of Health. A is for good air circulation which is needed to reduce the risk of virus transmission, P is for physical distancing of at least 1 meter, A is to “always wear masks and face shield”, and T is to be aware about the length of time spent in talking or interacting with another person at a distance, especially those whose COVID-19 status is not known.

In all, there are still lots of ways to keep children and the youth engaged, healthy and entertained inside their homes, she said.

Kasala said that even under a Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) protocol, it is safer to keep the youth at home, guided by their parents, and safe from the COVID-19 virus.

