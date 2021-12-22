PHL okays shortened interval of 3 months for booster shots

From the previous interval of 6 months, boosters can now be administered 3 months after second primary vaccine dose

(Eagle News) — Effective December 22, the interval for the administration of booster doses shall be shortened — from at least six months to at least three months after the full or second dose of the primary vaccine, according to the Department of Health.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the shortened interval between the second dose and the booster shot followed the approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Under this new policy, boosters may already be given to adults at least three months after the second dose of a primary two-dose vaccine, or least two months after the primary single-dose vaccine is given,” the DOH said in a release.

“We are exploring all possible options to safely mitigate the effects of more transmissible variants of COVID-19. The approval came at an opportune time as several countries also re-strategized in light of the Omicron and other COVID-19 variants that may emerge,” Duque said.

But the DOH said that those who have not yet received their primary series of vaccines should be prioritized, especially the unvaccinated senior citizens and those with comorbidities.

“We call on our local government units to encourage their constituents to get vaccinated, especially the unvaccinated senior citizens and people with underlying medical conditions who are more vulnerable to having severe COVID-19,” Duque said.

“Ensuring enough coverage of the primary series while adhering to the minimum public health standards are crucial if we want to maintain low to minimal risk classification and have adequate health systems capacities especially during the holiday season,” he added.

