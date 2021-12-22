National

PHL okays shortened interval of 3 months for booster shots

Posted by DCY on

From the previous interval of 6 months, boosters can now be administered 3 months after second primary vaccine dose

A medical worker in protective suit administers a BioNtech-Pfizer Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine to a resident at a colisium in Makati City, suburban Manila on November 29, 2021, as the Southeast Asian nation launched a three-day vaccination drive targeting nine million people as young as 12 in an effort to accelerate the roll-out of jabs, amidst the threat of heavily mutated coronavirus variant Omicron. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)

(Eagle News) — Effective December 22, the interval for the administration of booster doses shall be shortened — from at least six months to at least three months after the full or second dose of the primary vaccine, according to the Department of Health.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the shortened interval between the second dose and the booster shot followed the approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Under this new policy, boosters may already be given to adults at least three months after the second dose of a primary two-dose vaccine, or least two months after the primary single-dose vaccine is given,” the DOH said in a release.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

“We are exploring all possible options to safely mitigate the effects of more transmissible variants of COVID-19. The approval came at an opportune time as several countries also re-strategized in light of the Omicron and other COVID-19 variants that may emerge,” Duque said.

But the DOH said that those who have not yet received their primary series of vaccines should be prioritized, especially the unvaccinated senior citizens and those with comorbidities.

“We call on our local government units to encourage their constituents to get vaccinated, especially the unvaccinated senior citizens and people with underlying medical conditions who are more vulnerable to having severe COVID-19,” Duque said.

A COVID-19 vaccination event for seniors in Marikina City on November 24, 2021 (Photo by Fitzroy Jasper Arapiles, NEUCOC/Contributed photo for Eagle News Service)
A COVID-19 vaccination event for seniors in Marikina City on November 24, 2021 (Photo by Trishia Mae Angeles, NEUCOC/Contributed photo for Eagle News Service)

“Ensuring enough coverage of the primary series while adhering to the minimum public health standards are crucial if we want to maintain low to minimal risk classification and have adequate health systems capacities especially during the holiday season,” he added.

 

(Eagle News Service)

Related Posts