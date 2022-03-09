PHL observes drastic drop in vaccination this February; only 8.7 million people vaccinated last month

4th national vaccination campaign set from March 10 to 12 to increase vaccination numbers

(Eagle News) – Philippine officials observed that less Filipinos are now going to vaccination centers as they noted that country seemed to have reached its saturation point in terms of its vaccination.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., said that this February, there were only 8.7 million people who had been vaccinated. Compare this to the numbers in November when there were “more or less 27 million” vaccinated.

“So napakababa po. Talagang lubhang bumaba po ang ating output noong February,” he noted.

-Saturation point-

“With the declaration of Alert Level 1, we have been experiencing saturation point in our vaccination centers with only the pediatric sector that dominates our vaccination sites,” Galvez said.

Because of this, Galvez said that they would again hold a national vaccination campaign. The phase 4 of the “National Vaccination” is set for three days, from March 10 to 12.

One priority is the giving of booster shots for the eligible population of 18 years and above, he said.

Galvez said that many of those who had completed their primary vaccine doses failed to get their booster shots on the scheduled day.

“Ang target po natin dito ay mapalawak ang pagbo-booster sa ating eligible sectors from 18 and above. Ito po ay hihikayatin na bumalik sa mga dapat maka-receive ng second dose ay atin pong palalawakin din dahil kasi karamihan po sa mga second dosers natin ay hindi po nakabalik,” he said.

The vaccine czar said that they are also targeting and pediatric population who have not yet been vaccinated.

They are targeting some 1.8 million to 2 million people for the March 10 to 12 vaccination days.

“So ang ano po natin — ang atin pong inclusive population is 12 years and above, and ang kailangan po natin talaga ‘yung booster doses at saka ‘yung individual with due second doses,” Galvez said.

They are also targeting the remaining 12 to 17 year old children who have not yet been vaccinated as well as the other priority sectors which need to be vaccinated.

He said that in order to achieve their targets, they will again partner with the Philippine Medical Association and other medical professionals.

“We will also involve the pharmacies and clinics and we will expand more the numbers of those who are volunteering. We will also direct all government agencies and private sector to vaccinate their government employees and economic front liners,” he said.

Metro Manila and 38 other areas have been placed under Alert Level 1 effective March 1 to 15 due to decreasing number of Covid cases, and low-risk hospital utilization rates.



(Eagle News Service)