PHL new recoveries exceed new Covid cases for 7th straight day

DOH reports 8,564 new cases, 10,474 new recoveries; positivity rate down to 24.3 percent

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health reported 8,564 new Covid-19 cases and 10,474 new recoveries on Friday, February 4, the seventh straight day that new recoveries exceeded new cases.

This brought down the total active cases to 151,389 or 4.2 percent of total confirmed Covid-19 cases since March 2020.

On Thursday, the DOH reported 15,290 new recoveries and 8,702 new cases. As of Friday, total recoveries reached 3,388,399 or 94.3 percent of total confirmed Covid cases (3,584,002). It was on January 29 that new Covid recoveries exceeded new cases again. The same is true from January 22 to 27.

The number of new Covid-19 deaths were 46 which is lower than the previous day’s 71. Total Covid fatalities is at 54,214.

Based on the DOH data, most of the active cases are still either mild or asymptomatic at 96.7 percent. This is lower by 0.1 percent compared to the 96.8 percent on Thursday, February 3.

The positivity rate has also gone down to 24.3 percent on Friday, from the previous day’s 25.5 percent

The health care utilization rate nationwide remained low, but Metro Manila remained had even lower rates.

According to Dr. Guido David, of the 8,564 new cases nationwide, 1535 of these were in Metro Manila.

“Higher than expected, but as we have noted, a high percentage of this is due to backlog,” he said.

Earlier, he said that he expected “around 1,000 in the NCR but hopefully closer to 700.”

