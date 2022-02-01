PHL new Covid cases drop below 10K for the first time in 4 weeks at 9,493

New recoveries at 24,210; total active cases down to 176,053

(Eagle News) – For the first time in four weeks, new Covid-19 cases were below 10,000 in the Philippines as new recoveries continued to exceed new cases on Tuesday, February 1.

New Covid-19 cases on Tuesday dipped to 9,493 while new recoveries were 24,210.

This brought the total active cases further down to 176,053 or 4.9 percent of total Covid-19 cases (3,569,665) since the pandemic began. On Monday (Jan. 31), total active cases were 190,818, the first time since Jan. 11 that total active cases were below 200,000.

It was also on Jan. 4 this year, or 28 days ago, that new cases (5,434) were less than Tuesday’s number of 9,493.

Total recoveries on Feb. 1 reached 3,339,558 or 93.6 percent of the total confirmed Covid-19 cases since March 2020.

This developed as health experts advising the Philippine government confirm rapidly decreasing Covid-19 cases, especially in the capital of Metro Manila where the population is heavily vaccinated. Metro Manila reverted to the less restrictive Alert Level 2 on Feb. 1.

New deaths on Tuesday were 51, or less than half of the previous day’s 112 fatalities. This brings the total Covid deaths to 54,054 or 1.51 percent of total confirmed virus cases.

The Covid-19 positivity rate was at 28.8 percent, slightly higher than Monday’s reported 28.4 percent. Tuesday’s positivity rate was based on Jan. 29 Covid-19 tests that reached 52,013, while Monday’s rate was based on Jan. 30 conducted tests that hit 31,053.

Most of the still active cases are still either mild or asymptomatic at 97.2 percent.

The last time that total active cases were lower than Tueday’s number was on Jan. 10, when the numbers were 157,526.



(Eagle News Service)