PHL new COVID-19 cases rise again, reach 31,173; new virus deaths also increase to 110

(Eagle News) – The Philippines’ new COVID-19 cases reached 31,173 on Thursday, January 20, again increasing after four straight days of declining new cases and after two days that new COVID-19 cases were below 30,000.

New recoveries reached 26,298 while new COVID deaths reached 110.

Before this, recoveries were already increasing and even exceeded new cases in the last two days.

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, new recoveries reached a high of 36,611 while new cases dropped to only 22,958. The previous day, Jan. 18, new virus cases were 28,471, while new recoveries reached 34,892

But the COVID-19 fatalities have also been increasing for the last three days. On Monday, Jan. 17, virus deaths were only 23; the next days, the fatalities hit 34, 82 and 110 respectively.

Total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 have now reached over 3.3 million.

Still, the health care utilization rate in Metro Manila and the entire country remained at low-risk as most or 98.3 percent of the total active cases are either mild or asymptomatic. Of the 275,364 total active cases, most of these are mild at 262,168, while asymptomatic cases reached 8,424. But the

number of active cases increased compared to the previous day’s record of 270,728.

To date, total COVID recoveries reached 2,995,961 while total deaths reached 53,153.

The COVID-19 positivity rate also decreased slightly from 4.5 percent on Wednesday, January 19, to 4.3 percent on Thursday, January 20.

