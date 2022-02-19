PHL new Covid-19 cases at 1,923, a new record low for this year

Only 392 new cases reported in Metro Manila

(Eagle News) – The Philippines had its lowest single day record of new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with 1,923 cases.

At the same time, the Department of Health reported 5,158 new recoveries. This brought the number of total active cases to 62,533 or 1.7 percent of total confirmed Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There were also 198 new Covid deaths bringing the total fatalities to 55,607. This is 1.52 percent of total confirmed Covid cases which reached 3,650,748.

The Covid-19 positivity rate has also gone down to 7.9 percent, the lowest this year.

Most of the total active cases, at 92.7 percent, are mild and asymptomatic.

Total recoveries reached 3,532,608 or 96.8 percent of total confirmed cases.

Since January 29, there had been more new recoveries than new Covid cases, which is largely contributing to the steady decline in active cases.

In Metro Manila, there were only 392 cases reported on Saturday, February 19. This was also noted by OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David.

392 new cases in the NCR today, close to what I expected. Numbers in the NCR are not decreasing as fast as what we wanted, in fact, it is nearly flat the past 3 days, but this should not be a cause for concern. Let’s all stay safe. @DrMichaelTee @docbenjisays @copsychus pic.twitter.com/hrUt0cRJex — Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) February 19, 2022

The health care utilization rate in the national level and in Metro Manila have also decreased, dropping to below 30 percent, even in the ICU utilization rate.

(Eagle News Service)