PHL new cases on Monday reach 8,019, setting new single-day record-high number of cases

But DOH also records only 4 COVID deaths, one of the lowest single-day fatalities

(Eagle News) – The new COVID-19 cases added on Monday breached 8,000 for the first time, becoming the new record-high for single day new cases.

The Department of Health said that additional cases reached 8,019 on March 22, bringing the total active cases to 80,970 or 12.1 percent of total COVID-19 cases.

The new record-high came about as the DOH reported the presence of the United Kingdom variant (B1.1.7) and the South African variant (B.1.351) in Metro Manila cities.

While the Philippines recorded the highest single day tally on Monday, it also recorded the fewest fatalities at only four.

There were 103 recoveries also reported on Monday.

Total recoveries are now 577,850 which represented 86 percent of total COVID-19 cases, while total deaths were 12,972 or 1.93 percent of total cases.

Total confirmed cases as of Monday, March 22, reached 671,792.

The DOH said that 97.5 percent are mild and asymptomatic cases; 2.2 percent are asymptomatic, 0.9 percent are critical, 1 percent are severe, while 0.52 percent are moderate cases.

Health experts have earlier said that the new variants are highly infectious, but whether these cases with the new variants are more potent or could lead to deaths, this is still being analyzed by medical and health experts.

The Philippine government on Sunday placed Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal under a stricter General Community Quarantine bubble that bans travel outside and into these areas for two weeks, or from March 22 to April 4.

(Eagle News Service)