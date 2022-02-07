PHL new active cases hit 6,835; total active cases down to 116,720

Covid numbers lowest in a month

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health reported 6,835 new Covid-19 cases and 16,330 new recoveries on Monday, February 7.

The number of new Covid cases at 6,835 and the positivity rate of 19.1 percent is the lowest in over a month. Only 12 new Covid fatalities were also reported.

The total active cases went down to 116,720, the lowest in a month. This is 3.2 percent of the total confirmed Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began which already reached 3,616,387. The last time that the total active cases had been lower than this was on January 8 when the numbers reached 102,017.

Total recoveries reached 3,445,129 or 95.3 percent of total confirmed cases.

Total Covid-19 deaths reached 54,538 or 1.51 percent of total Covid-19 cases.

Health care utilization had also further gone down in Metro Manila, with the ICU utilization rate and ward bed utilization down to 33 percent each.

OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David said that he expects the numbers to go further down tomorrow and in the coming days.

(Eagle News Service)