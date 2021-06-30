PHL military mobilizes all assets to transport COVID jabs; military hospitals to help in vaccine rollout

11 military ships with refrigeration capacity, planes ready to transport vaccines

(Eagle News) – The Philippine military assured President Rodrigo Duterte that it has alerted all its assets – ships, planes, boats, and vehicles – to be ready to help transport and deploythe increasing number of COVID-19 vaccines being delivered to the country.

Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana said that all hospitals of the Philippine Military — from the Army, Air Force and Navy — are ready to help local government units in the vaccine deployment and rollout. He said that there are also 11 military ships with a large refrigeration capacity ready to help transport the vaccines throughout the country, including to far-flung islands.

“Mayroon din tayong mga 11 barko na puwedeng maghakot ng mga vaccine kasi mayroon po silang refrigeration capacity na malaki. Kung dadalhan po natin ‘yong mga isla ay puwede nating gamitin ‘yong barko,” he said.

“At isa pa po, ‘yong ating mga eroplano din ay handa ring mag-transport ng mga vaccines mula Manila

papuntang probinsiya.”

President Duterte, for his part, reminded the military to ensure the cold storage requirements of the vaccines that they would transport.

“Ang problema kasi ganito, you must have the refrigeration. Or if you do not have one, tell us in advance so that hindi kami magkamali magpadala tapos you do not have the equipment to keep the temperature desired for vaccines,” he said.

The President also directed Lorenzana to immediately inform him if the military does not have the necessary equipment for ultra cold storage

“If you do not have one, tell us in advance so that hindi kami magkamali magpadala tapos you do not have the equipment to keep the temperature desired for vaccines. Masasayang lang and it will go to waste ‘pag magpadala kami doon wala kayong refrigeration o something akin to it that would ensure the integrity of the vaccine. Iyan po ang hinihingi namin,” he said.

Duterte said that he wants the military establishment to be “ready for anything” regarding vaccine deployment, transport and storage.

“The military assures us that they will take care of the delivery for as long as you have the refrigeration o ‘yong equipment necessary to preserve the efficacy of the medicines,” he said.

Before this, Lorenzana reported to President Duterte that he has already “alerted military hospitals all over the country”, particularly the hospitals of the Philippine Army, Philippines Army and Philipine Navy, to assist the local government units in their vaccination program. He assured that the whole military establishment is also ready to help in the vaccination deployment and rollout.

As of June 28, the country has received a total of 17.45 million COVID vaccine doses. Next month, around 12 million vaccine doses are expected for delivery.

