PHL logs just 1,591 new COVID cases, lowest single-day record in nine months

(Eagle News) — The Philippines recorded only 1,591 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Nov. 3, bringing the total active cases to 38,014, or just 1.4 percent of total COVID cases, the lowest so far since the pandemic began.

This number, 1,591 new virus cases, is the lowest single-day record of new cases in nine months, or since Feb. 4 this year when new COVID cases then reported were just 1,590.

New recoveries on Wednesday, Nov. 3 were 4,294, significantly higher than the reported new COVID cases. This pushed the total COVID recoveries at 2,712,298 or 97.1 percent of total cases (2,793,898).

New COVID deaths reported were however still high at 186. This is the highest so far for this month. On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the new COVID fatalities were 128, and the previous day; on Monday, Nov. 1, it was just 104.

Total virus fatalities reached 43,586 or 1.56 percent of total COVID cases as of Wednesday.

Of the total active cases, majority or 74.7 percent are either mild or asymptomatic. But this percentage is the lowest so far.

This is because of increasing moderate, severe and critical cases. Moderate cases on Wednesday reached 13.87 percent, the highest since the pandemic began.

The COVID-19 positivity rate meanwhile dipped to just 5.6 percent, which is lower than Tuesday’s 6.8 percent.



(Eagle News Service)