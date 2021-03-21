PHL logs 7,757 additional COVID-19 cases; total now at 663,794

(Eagle News)–The Philippines on Sunday, March 21, logged 7,757 additional COVID-19 cases, pushing the total cases in the country to 663,794.

This is the third consecutive day the Philippines reported more than 7,000 additional COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 73,072 were active.

Of the active cases, 95 percent were mild, 2.3 percent asymptomatic, 1 percent critical, and 1.1 percent in severe condition.

The total number of recoveries also climbed to 577,754 after 15,288 more patients recovered.

Thirty-nine additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 12,968.

The Philippines has so far seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks, with the Octa research group saying daily COVID-19 cases could reach 11,000 by the end of March if the surge remains unabated.

The DOH has attributed the increase to increased mobility and the failure to follow minimum health protocols, exacerbated by the presence of virus variants in the Philippines.

On Saturday, the Philippines confirmed additional COVID-19 virus variant cases.