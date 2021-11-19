PHL logs 277 more COVID-19 deaths; COVID-19 tally at 2,823,210

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases rose to 2,823,210 on Friday, November 19, after the Department of Health reported 1,485 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 23200 are active.

Of these, 59.6 percent are mild, 3.8 percent asymptomatic, 5.1 percent critical, 12 percent severe, and 19.56 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2753312 with the additional 1393 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 46698 with the additional 277 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2.

The DOH has warned against complacency amid the easing of restrictions, noting the continued presence of the COVID-19 virus.

Health care workers have begun receiving booster shots for COVID-19 amid scientific studies on the waning efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines five to seven months after the second dose is administered.