PHL launches official contact tracing program, Staysafe.ph; app connected to all molecular labs

(Eagle News) — The Philippine government has launched its official contact tracing program, StaySafe.ph application, which is considered a game changer to the country’s COVID-19 response, Malacanang said.

Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque, Jr. said this official contact tracing app was launched on Sept. 2 at SM Manila.

He said that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) as early as June 2020 had reaffirmed its policy on the use of StaySafe.ph for contact tracing.

“Kung inyong matatandaan, ipinagtibay po ng IATF noong Hunyo ang paggamit ng StaySafe.PH bilang opisyal na contact tracing application ng pamahalaan,” Roque said.

Per IATF Resolution No. 45, dated June 10, 2020, a Memorandum of Agreement between Multisys Technology Corporation and the Department of Health (DOH) is forged regarding the donation and use of StaySafe.ph, which shall include the source code, all data, data ownership, and intellectual property of Multisys to DOH.

“It was also agreed that the DOH shall accept the StaySafe.ph upon the issuance of a certification by the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the National Privacy Commission that the donation is technically feasible and secure, systems are compatible, and the arrangement is compliant with data privacy laws,” a Palace release said.

Malacanang said that part of the agreement on the use and management of StaySafe.ph is that the function of the app shall be limited to collection of data. All data collected shall also be stored in DOH’s COVID-Kaya system, and that all data currently in the StaySafe.ph database shall be migrated to COVID-Kaya.

During the press briefing, David Almirol Jr, chief executive officer of MultiSys, demonstrated the use of StaySafe.ph. He explained how private companies and establishments can use the app.

-Downloadable QR code for contact tracing-

Companies can download a QR code that can be displayed in workplaces or establishments that when scanned will serve as a digital logbook that can be used for contact tracing.

The app is also connected to all molecular laboratories in the country.

“By scanning the QR code displayed, establishments can easily identify whether persons wanting to enter its premises are confirmed, probable, or suspected to have COVID-19,” the Palace release explained.

George Royeca, chief transport advocate of ANGKAS, said that the private sector has so much to gain from using the app in contact tracing as the app as this will also give confidence to consumers that the establishment that they will be entering is COVID-19 free.

Ida Tiongson of FinTech also noted that the main benefit of using the app in establishments is that this will make collection of information for contact tracing easier for establishments.

Contact tracing will be paperless and will help reduce the risk of virus transmission.

Tiongson said that this will also solve the problem of getting erroneous or made-up information by certain individuals.

The launch of StaySafe.ph contact tracing app was supported by private sector partners that include SM Supermalls, McDonald’s Philippines, Jollibee Foods Corporation, UnionBank Philippines, Filinvest Development Corporation, Alliance Global Inc, JG Summit, Metrobank, Yuchengco Group of Companies, Bankers Association of the Philippines, The Moment Group, and ANGKAS.

(Eagle News Service)