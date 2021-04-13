PHL is 3rd in ASEAN in vaccination drive; over 1.1 million already given shots – Palace

Over 965k health care workers already given COVID-19 jabs

(Eagle News) – The Philippines has already vaccinated more than 1 million individuals, with 132,288 already given second doses, Malacanang announced on Monday, April 12.

This makes the Philippines the third country with the highest number of people vaccinated among ASEAN member-nations followed by Indonesia and Singapore, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

Roque said that 1,139,644 were already given vaccines against COVID-19 in the country. Majority or 1,007,356 had been given first doses of the vaccines.

The Palace spokesperson said that this is an important achievement for the country.

“Importanteng achievement po ito dahil lumagpas na po tayo ng 1 million na nabakunahan,” he said.

Roque pointed out that the Philippines is not lagging behind other countries in the vaccine program.

“Now sa ASEAN, makikita ninyo po ‘no na bagama’t tayo po ay medyo nahuli sa pag-a-administer ng bakuna, tayo po ngayon ang pangatlo sa pinakamaraming nabakunahan na sa ASEAN,” he said.

“So ito naman po ay sa kabila ng kakulangan talaga ng mga supply ‘no ay pangatlo pa rin po tayo sa ASEAN.”

Indonesia has the highest number of people vaccinated at 14,000,744. Next is Singapore with 1.7 million. Philippines is next with more than 1.1 million.

After Philippine are the following countries: Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos and Brunei.

-Almost 1 million health workers already vaccinated-

Roque said that 965,169 A1 health frontliners had already been vaccinated, with 848,986 getting the first doses and 116,183 getting the second dose. Most of these health workers who have been vaccinated are in Metro Manila, followed by Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Central Visayas region, Davao region, Socksargen region, Ilocos region, Northern Mindanao, and Western Visayas region.

In Metro Manila, the total vaccine doses administered reached 280,569, with 269,814 getting the first dose, and an additional 10,755 getting the complete vaccination after receiving the second dose.

Manila had the highest numbers, followed by Quezon City, Caloocan City, Pasig City, Taguig City, Marikina City, Mandaluyong City and Makati City.

The Philippines logged in 11,378 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, April 12, the fourth straight day that there are over 11,000 new cases reported in a single day. The total number of active cases as of Monday is at 157,451.

New COVID-19 deaths were 204 on Monday, April 12, the fourth straight day that coronavirus-related fatalities are being reported in the hundreds.

(Eagle News Service)