PHL hopes for King Charles’ “swift, full recovery” following cancer diagnosis

(Eagle News)–The Philippines on Friday, Feb. 9, expressed solidarity with the United Kingdom following the cancer diagnosis of King Charles III.

“Sending my heartfelt best wishes to King Charles and Queen Camilla. The Philippines is with the United Kingdom in praying for the King’s swift and full recovery,” President Bongbong Marcos said.

Earlier this week, the Buckingham Palace announced the 75-year-old’s cancer diagnosis, without revealing the type of cancer.

The Buckingham Palace has clarified, however, that it was not prostate cancer.

The King has taken a step back from his public-facing duties while undergoing treatment.

Queen Camilla, meanwhile, has said he was doing “extremely well under the circumstances.”