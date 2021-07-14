PHL’ highest number of vaccinated in a day at 375,059 reported on July 13

(Eagle News) — The country recorded its highest number of vaccines administered in a day at 375,059 jabs on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

According to the National Task Force against COVID-19, this is the highest number of vaccines administered in one day since the country started its vaccine roll-out in March this year.

As of Tuesday, at least 13,817,358 Filipinos have received their COVID-19 shots in 4,360 vaccination sites throughout the country.

“Of this number, 3,885,231 people have been fully vaccinated, while 9,932,127 have received their first dose,” said vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., who is also the chief implementer of the NTF.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque that this was achieved despite the previous supply problems on COVID-19 vaccines.

“Umabot tayo sa bilang na ito bagama’t nagkakaroon ng kakulangan sa suplay sa mga nakalipas na araw,” said Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque Jr. in a press briefing on July 14, 2021.

Roque also projected that the country could reach 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered within the week with the arrival of more COVID-19 jabs.

On Wednesday morning, July 14, another 1 million doses of Sinovac vaccines arrived in the country.

(Eagle News Service)