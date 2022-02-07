PHL gov’t urges more parents to get their kids vaccinated with successful start of Resbakuna Kids for ages 5-11

Around 15.6 million kids targeted for vaccination; informed consent from parents needed

(Eagle News) — Philippine government officials announced a successful first day of the pilot rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination for children aged five to 11 years old, as they encouraged more parents to have their children vaccinated, noting that the specially formulated vaccine doses for kids are safe and effective.

Vaccinated children are in fact among the most vulnerable sector of the population, especially those with comorbidities.

The health department is thus encouraging parents to bring their children to the various vaccination sites. The pilot implementation of the vaccination for kids in this age group started on Monday, February 7, 2022.

“Ito na rin po ang time natin na magpabakuna ang ating mga five to eleven (5-11) years old ‘no. Alam natin na hindi din sila exempted sa pagkakaroon ng COVID-19 infection and at this time po, ito na po ang time na puwede din natin silang mabigyan ng proteksiyon against COVID-19,” said National

Vaccination Operations Center Co-Lead, Dr. Kezia Lorraine Rosario.

Rosario encouraged parents to get the correct information from health workers about the vaccines to be administered to children so they can give their “informed consent” for the vaccination of their kids.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said the national government aims to vaccinate some 15.6 million children in this age group.

But he said that they would start with 70 percent, equivalent to 11 million kids. About 1.7 million of them are in the National Capital Region or Metro Manila. Because of this, over 30 million reformulated Pfizer doses have been ordered.

Duque attended the “Resbakuna Kids” rollout at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center on Monday, February 7.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire assured the public on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine to be given to children as they have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Muli po nais ipabatid ng Kagawaran ng Kalusugan na ang lahat ng bakuna ay FDA approved, ito po ay ligtas at epektibo at pinag-aralan ng ating mga eksperto,” she said in an earlier press briefing.

On Monday, February 7, the pilot implementation of the vaccination rollout for minors aged 5 to 11 was held in Metro Manila or the National Capital Region.

There are 38 vaccination sites in the NCR, including three DOH hospitals namely the Philippine Heart Center, National Children’s Hospital and Philippine Children’s Medical Center. Vaccination sites were also set in parks such as the Manila Zoo and in malls. To brighten the mood and encourage children, the sites were well-decorated with balloons and colorful posters with their favorite cartoon and animated movie characters, and kiddie freebies as well. There were also mascots to cheer the children up.

The pediatric vaccinees received Pfizer jabs with a different formulation that will be administered in two (2) doses, 21 days apart. These specially formulated Pfizer doses have an orange cap, to differentiate these from the regular Pfizer doses for the rest of the population with purple caps.

Health officials assured that within the time period, there would be adequate supply of vaccines for the children.

“So within this time period po, ang ating mga logistics team ay ini-ensure nila na iyong nabigyan ng first doses ay may katapat talaga siyang second doses at ma-ensure na on time for their second dose, may mabibigay po. And ongoing naman iyong delivery ng vaccines sa bansa,” said Dr. Rosario of the NVOC.

Around 780,000 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines for children arrived on February 4 which would be used for the “Resbakuna Kids” program for those aged five to 11 that started Monday.

“May nakalaan na tayong mga volumes na wala pang sure indicative dates iyong others but then ini-expect natin that weekly or as the time goes on until March, may volume po tayong mari-receive within these months po for the five to eleven (age group),” Rosario said.

The ‘Resbakuna Kids’ will be expanded to different regions nationwide as more vaccine supplies arrive in the country, according to the DOH.

(Eagle News Service)