PHL govt temporarily suspends operations of driving schools, cinemas, libraries, museums until April 4

Other activities also restricted because of rising COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) – The Inter-Agency Task Force has temporarily suspended the operation of driving schools, traditional cinemas, video arcades, libraries and museums along with other tourist attractions and other recreational activities.

Business gatherings, as well as religious gatherings, were likewise restricted to 30 percent venue capacity, provided that there is no objection from the local government units.

This will be effective today, Friday, March 19, until April 4.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Friday (March 19) said that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has come up with these restrictions in the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) areas because of rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Dine-in restaurants , cafes, and personnel care services are likewise limited to 50 percent capacity.

Non-critical activities are also limited. Cockfight activities cockpit operations are also suspended in GCQ, as well as in Modified GCQ areas, Roque said.

Meetings will likewise be limited to essential business gatherings at a 30 percent venue capacity.

Roque said that LGUs have the discretion to allow higher venue capacity for religious gatherings of up to 50 percent, but this will be depending on the “conditions in their localities.”

