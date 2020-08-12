PHL gov’t starts distribution of free reusable face masks; 20M masks targeted for vulnerable sectors

(Eagle News) – The Philippine government has started distribution of free high quality reusable face masks to vulnerable sectors of the community in a kick-off ceremony in Rizal province on Wednesday, July 12.

The launching of the Community Distribution of Face Masks is in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s pledge to distribute free washable face masks to Filipinos, said Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez.

The target is to give at least 20 million face masks all over the country

“Ang uunahin po natin ay ang beneficiaries ng 4Ps,” Lopez said in a ceremony in Antipolo City, Rizal.

He said 20,000 masks will initially be distributed to residents there, and that there will be continuous production of the reusable washable face masks.

Lopez said that 20 million to 30 million face masks will be distributed to vulnerable sectors all over the country which include households with senior citizens, pregnant women, special health conditions and Social Amelioration Program (SAP) beneficiaries.

“Mga 20 million ang target dito, at kun maari png madagdagan ay puedeng umabit sa 30 million face masks,” he said.

Lopez described the masks as non-medical grade, high quality, reusable washable face masks that took into consideration strict World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

-5 masks per household-

Five high quality reusable face masks will be given per household, Lopez said.

The masks will be produced by women’s cooperatives and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) which were given aid by the DTI.

“Tutulong din po ang mga kooperatiba around the country,” Lopez said.

Other departments and government agencies which are part of the program are the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Labor and Employment, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and the Philippine Commission on Women.

President Duterte has repeatedly appealed to Filipinos to always wear face masks, observe social distancing and to frequently wash and sanitize hands, either by using soap and water or alcohol, and any alcohol-based sanitizer.

The program to distribute free face masks was launched amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. On Wednesday, new cases added reached 4,444 bringing the total confirmed infections to 143,749, and total active cases to 72,348.

So far, the Philippines is the leading country in Southeast Asia with the most COVID-19 infections.

