PHL gov’t reserves 29 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for adolescents

Galvez says those with comordibities, and children of health workers to be prioritized for vaccination by October

(Eagle News) – At least 29 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been allotted by the Philippine government for the inoculation of adolescents, or those aged 12 to 17, that will start by October.

This was according to National Task Force Against COVID-19 Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., who said that those who will be prioritized are adolescents with comorbidities to be considered under A3, and those who are dependents of health workers who are under the A1 group.

“Uunahin natin ‘yung may comorbidities, they will be categorized as A3 and then ‘yung dependent ng healthcare workers ‘yun muna ang uunahin natin.” he explained.

The NTF said that the vaccination of adolescents would most likely happen in five hospitals in the National Capital Region.

So far, the vaccines which have been approved for use for adolescents aged 12 to 17 are Moderna and Pfizer.

As of Thursday, Sept. 30, the country has already received over 71.3 million vaccine doses with the arrival on Thursday morning of over 1.23 million Moderna doses, and close to 400,000 Pfizer doses Wednesday night, Sept. 29.

The Department of Health has confirmed that it would start vaccination of children aged 12 to 17 years by mid-October, starting with those with comorbidities or medical conditions. The parents’ consent for the vaccination of children is needed before the administration of vaccines, according to the DOH.

