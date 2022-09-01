PHL gov’t extends condolences to family of Fil-Canadian mom, daughter who were stabbed to death in Toronto

(Eagle News) – The Philippine Consulate General in Toronto, Canada confirmed reports that a 44-year old Filipina and her daughter had been stabbed to death in a busy part of Toronto by a man whom local media claimed was known to the victims.

Consul General Orontes Castro sadly confirmed the news on Wednesday August 31. He said that the consulate would be working to repatriate the remains of the victims, and extended the Philippine government’s condolences to the family of the victims.

“It is with deep sorrow and regret that the Philippine Consulate General in Toronto confirms the deaths of 44-year old Ms. Elvie Sig-Od and her 20-year old daughter Angelica Sig-Od who were stabbed to their deaths in Toronto, Canada,” he said in a tweet.

The Consulate will coordinate the repatriation of remains of the mother and daughter who were both Canadian citizens at the time of their deaths,” Consul Castro said.

The Consulate General also promised to continue monitoring the case.

“The Philippine Government expresses its sincerest condolences and sympathies to the family,” the Philippine Consul General said in a statement.

Police in Canada have identified the suspect as 46-year old Godfrey Sig-Od. He was charged with two counts of second degree murder.

According to a report by the Toronto Sun, the suspect in the stabbing incident is the former husband of the victim 44-year old Elvie and the father of 20-year old Angelica.

The victims were stabbed inside their car on a busy area in North York, at the intersection of Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue.

