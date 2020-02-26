PHL gov’t deports 18 Japanese nationals involved in telco fraud

(Eagle News) — The Philippine government has deported 18 Japanese nationals who were arrested last year in Makati City for telecommunications fraud.

The Bureau of Immigration said that the Japanese nationals were deported in two batches. Nine were deported on Monday, while another nine was deported this Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said that the nine Japanese were flown to Tokyo on Wednesday on board a Japan Airlines flight from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

The deportees were identified as Kubo Takumi, Fukata Yuji, Shirai Yoshiki, Tsujimura Koki, Miyauchi Ryunsuke, Sendai Masanori, Miyake Hiroshi, Yamaguchi Shouta, and Ken Kamitani.

The group is the second batch of deportees from among the 36 Japanese nationals who were arrested in Makati City last Nov. 13 by agents from the BI-Fugitive Search Unit.

The first batch of deportees were identified as Irie Dai, Ishii Kyogo, Hamaoka Kantaro, Maeyama Takuto, Tanaka Kazuya, Yoshida Takeshi, Murata Seiichi, Kouki Shouji, and Imizumi Ryo.

They were flown to Narita Airport, Tokyo on Monday, Feb. 24.

Morente said that the bureau is still finalizing the schedule of the deportation of the 18 others remaining at the Bureau of Immigration (BI) Detention Center in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig.

The BI earlier caught the 36 aliens operating a voice phishing operations victimizing Japanese citizens.