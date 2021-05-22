PHL govt “deeply concerned,” probing reports on illicit sale of COVID-19 vaccines

(Eagle News) – The Philippine government is investigating reports that COVID-19 vaccines that are supposed to be given for free are being sold in the market.

In a statement released by Malacanang, it said that “the National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19 is deeply concerned with reports it has received regarding the illicit selling of anti-COVID vaccines.”

“We are investigating this matter,” Malacanang said in a release.

“We would like to remind everyone that anti-COVID vaccines are FREE for all qualified citizens. They are not for sale. Thus, the selling of vaccines or of the priority slots is deemed illegal and punishable by law,” it said.

The government stressed that all the vaccines in the country today were acquired for the vaccine roll out and have emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This means that the vaccines are “not for commercial distribution.”

They cannot be sold, and those involved in the illegal sale of these vaccines would be charged and penalized.

The NTF said that the vaccines should only be given to priority groups: the health care workers (A1); senior citizens (A2); and persons with comorbidities (A3).

It commended local chief executives who had immediately acted on reports of the alleged illegal sale of COVID-19 vaccines in their areas.

Among these local officials are Mandaluyong City Mayor Menchie Abalos and San Juan City mayor Francis Zamora. Abalos had already asked the National Bureau of Investigation to probe the matter. She also called on the residents of her city not to patronize these vaccines that are allegedly being sold, and to report these instead to the Mayor’s office immediately.

Zamora also branded the illegal sale of vaccines as a scam. He reached out to those who had been victimized by the scheme and also urged residents of his city to report those engaged in the scam.

“It is our hope that these local leaders will serve as an example to their counterparts throughout the country, and encourage them to take decisive action when the health and welfare of their constituents are at stake,” the Palace statement said.

“And for those who are engaged in the unauthorized sale of anti-COVID vaccines, we ask you to stop what you are doing. The long arm of the law will soon catch up on you,” it added.

The NTF said it would continue to monitor developments on the investigation being carried out.

“We assure the public that individuals who are involved in this prohibited scheme will be penalized,” it said.

“To reiterate, our vaccines are free and those who will commit fraud and illegal acts of selling and providing priorities and privileged access for financial gains will be investigated and punished,” the NTF statement added.

