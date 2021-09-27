PHL fully vaccinates over 20 million Filipinos, 26 percent of target population

(Eagle News) – The country has already fully vaccinated over 20.2 million individuals considered 26 percent of the target population, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said.

As of Sept. 26, Sunday, those who were fully vaccinated reached 20,205,806, while those who received just the first dose already reached 43,815,426 doses.

“Hopefully before the end of the month maka-reach tayo ng 30% of our targeted population,” said Galvez who is also the chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

On Sunday, about three million Coronavac doses from Sinovac of China arrived in the country. Before that, over 1.7 million Pfizer doses were also delivered to the country.

So far, almost 69.7 million vaccine doses have already arrived in the country.

The Philippine government targets to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the country’s target population by year-end.

