PHL finds 2 cases of Indian variant from travelers who entered country before travel ban

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health confirmed the presence of two cases of the so-called Indian variant in the country, or the variant B.1.617.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire announced this in a press briefing on Tuesday, May 11.

“Nais po nating ipaalam sa publiko na tayo po ay may natukoy na dalawang kaso na may sinabing variant (We’d like to inform the public that we have identified two cases with the said variant),” Vergeire said in an online briefing referring to the variant B.1.617, or the double mutant variant first found in India.

The two cases were from the five travelers with travel history to India who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19. They came from over a hundred people who were able to enter the country before the travel restrictions on April 29 on people with a travel history to India.

Later the country also imposed an entry ban until May 14 on passengers who had traveled to Nepal Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The World Health Organization has tagged that B.1.617 variant as variant of global concern said on Monday. It said that there were some preliminary studies that showed it spreads more easily compared to other variants of COVID-19.

“We are classifying this as a variant of concern at a global level,” Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on COVID-19, told a briefing. “There is some available information to suggest increased transmissibility.”

With this announcement, the B.1.617 variant becomes the fourth variant of global concern, following the variants first found in Britain (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351) and Brazil (P.1)

(Eagle News Service)