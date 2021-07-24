PHL finds 17 more new Delta cases bringing total Delta variant cases to 64

Nine of 12 new local Delta cases found in Metro Manila, 3 in CALABARZON

(Eagle News) — At least 17 more Delta variant cases were detected by the Department of Health, 12 of which are local cases, bringing to 64 the total Delta variant cases as of Saturday, July 24.

Nine of the local cases have addresses in Metro Manila, the DOH said.

The Philippine Genome Center and the National Institutes of Health of the University of the Philippines also detected 11 more Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant cases, 13 Beta (B.1.351) variant cases, and two P.3 variant cases on the latest batch of whole genome sequencing.

The additional cases of the Delta variant highlighted the danger of the local transmission in the country which had been earlier confirmed by the DOH.

“Of the additional 17 Delta variant cases, 12 are local cases, one Returning Overseas Filipino (ROF), while four cases are currently being verified if these are local or ROF cases,” the DOH said in a statement.

Aside from the nine new Delta variant cases in Metro Manila, the other three were in CALABARZON.

“Three cases remain active and 14 cases have been tagged as recovered. The outcomes are being validated by our regional and local health offices. This brings the total Delta variant cases to 64,” the DOH said.

-New Alpha and Beta variant cases also detected-

The health department also added 10 local cases of the Alpha variant. The other new case is still being verified if it is a local or an ROF case.

Of these Alpha variant cases, one remains active, seven cases have died, and three cases have been tagged as recovered. This brings the total Alpha variant cases to 1,679, the DOH said.

Meanwhile, 13 more Beta variant cases were also detected, with 10 of them considered local cases, while the other three still being verified if they are local or ROF cases.

“Based on the case line list, one is still active, two have died, and 10 have recovered. The total Beta variant cases are now at 1,840,” the DOH said.

-Total Beta variant cases in PHL reach 1,840-

This makes the Beta variant cases the most numerous among detected COVID-19 virus variant cases in the Philippines, followed by the Alpha variant cases.

The Beta variant was first detected in South Africa, while the Alpha variant was first detected in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, there were two additional P.3 variant cases that have been also detected, both already recovered. One was a local case and the other one is still being verified if it is a local or ROF case. The P.3 or the Theta variant was first detected in the Philippines. But the World Health Organization (WHO) has already said that the Theta variant is no longer considered a “variant of interest.” It is just placed as a variant for monitoring as it was found not to pose a public health risk.

The DOH also reported that the samples taken from seafarers of M/V Tug Clyde and Barge Claudia have been included in the next batch of whole genome sequencing.

Because of the additional variant cases that had been detected and the confirmed local transmission of the Delta variant, the DOH emphasized “the need to ensure active case finding, aggressive contact tracing, increased risk-based and targeted testing,” and the immediate isolation and quarantine of suspect and probable cases as well as close contacts.

“The public is advised to strictly adhere to the minimum public health standards, get vaccinated, and complete their doses as scheduled,” it added.



(Eagle News Service)