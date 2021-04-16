PHL envoy gives update on Filipinos in Vietnam: 8 recoveries of 11 Pinoys infected there

Says Vietnam has largely contained COVID-19 cases there with only over 2,700 confirmed cases, most of which have already recovered

(Eagle News) — Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam, H.E. Meynardo L.B. Montealegre gives an update on the situation of Filipinos in Vietnam amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with the NET25 Eagle News Service program, “ASEAN in Focus” on Thursday, April 15, Ambassador Montealegre said the Vietnam government had been largely able to contain the pandemic. As of Wednesday, April 14, Vietnam only has a total of 2,717 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and most of them or 2,445 have already recovered. Vietnam only has 35 COVID-19 deaths,

Montealege said that of this number, only 11 Filipinos had been infected, and eight of them have already recovered.

-Repatriations on hold as flights to Manila had been cancelled-

Since last year in March, at the start of the pandemic, 457 Filipinos have been already repatriated.

He said that the Philippine embassy would be “continuing with the repatriation if there are requests” but since flights had been cancelled going back to Manila, repatriations had been put on hold.

“We are waiting for resumption of flights coming to Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh in order to continue with the repatriation of the remaining Filipinos who want to be repatriated to the Philippines,” Ambassador Montealegre said.

Among the ASEAN countries, Vietnam has the fourth lowest number of COVID-19 cases, based on the Johns Hopkins University virus dashboard. As of Friday, April 16, 2021, Vietnam has only 2,758 cases, and still only 35 COVID-19 related deaths. Only Timor-Leste which has 1,139 total COVID cases, Brunei with 225 cases, and Laos with only 53 cases, had much lower COVID-19 cases than Vietnam

(Eagle News Service)